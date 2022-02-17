Days ahead of Punjab Polls Congress Still Fighting with Itself, Leaders Undermining Each Other

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was on February 6 announced as the CM face of the Congress for the Punjab elections. He and the party’s state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu were vying for the position and both had said they would follow the command of the central leadership. However, as the February 20 elections approach, the factionalism in the Congress is not subsiding.

Sidhu recently said, “No one can defeat the Congress; only the Congress can defeat itself."

The factionalism, at this point, is not limited to Channi and Sidhu. Many relatives of Congress candidates are fighting the elections either independently or on another party’s ticket.

‘Factionalism will impact Congress nationally’

A close associate of former chief minister Harcharan Singh Brar said, “Factionalism has always been there in the Congress but it never came to the stage where it is now. If the high command had made Sidhu the CM when Captain (Amarinder Singh) resigned, it would not have reached this stage. Whether the Congress would have won the elections with him as the CM or not is a different story.”

He further said that the standard of politics has gone down. “One reason for this is the media limelight.” He maintained that this will impact the Congress nationally too.

‘Mature leadership needed’

Sidhu’s style of working is not appreciated by many in the Congress, say sources. He recently announced at a public meeting, “I have claimed 2-3 CMs till now and if one wouldn’t follow the straight path, I have the strength to claim one more.” CM Channi has refrained from commenting publicly on any of Sidhu’s statements but did project himself as the prospective candidate in his rallies.

On this kind of infighting in the Congress, Prof Jagrup Sekhon, former professor of Political Science at GNDU Amritsar, said, “Punjab needs mature leadership. Sidhu is self-centred. My way or the highway won’t work. Channi might be fine but there are structural problems. The central leadership of the Congress is also weak, it has never been weaker. Whatever is happening in the Congress will definitely give birth to something new. Break-ups always result in good things.”

This time, the Congress infighting has resulted in hopelessness for some. Many left the party and joined others.

Joginder Singh Mann, former minister, switched to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently after nearly 50 years of association with the Congress. He said that change is needed from top to bottom. “There is no ideology left in the Congress; nobody listens,” he said.

‘Party needs organisational revamp’

Dr Pyare Lal Garg, who was appointed Sidhu’s advisor but resigned after some time, said, “Factionalism is there in all parties, in some, it comes to the forefront. However, what is happening in the Congress right now is a bit too much. Captain Amarinder too defeated dissidents several times but not publicly.”

The situation, Garg feels, is grave now as many Congressmen are fighting elections on a Congress ticket while their relatives are fighting against the party. “Many in the Congress are working to defeat Sidhu,” he said.

Dr Garg feels the party needs organisational revamping. “Sessions are not being conducted, they haven’t been able to appoint a president.” He feels that Congress is still a national party and it still has honest leaders as compared to other parties.

‘High command’s role in question’

The role of the high command was also questioned by those News18 spoke to.

Prof Ashutosh Kumar, head, department of Political Science at Panjab University, said, “With Captain at the helm after four years, the MLAs had become desperate as they felt they would lose but they weren’t sure who would replace him.”

He further said that the Congress high command has always played “divide and rule" in the state. He said that this was present in the Akalis too but Parkash Singh Badal ended it.

“The problem is Channi, Sidhu and other Congressmen are undermining each other even during the elections. It is very distasteful,” he said.

Another observer privy to the situation maintained if Sidhu and Channi and other Congressmen still make a joint statement that they are together, from their heart, the Congress would do better in the elections. But it did not seem to be happening, he said.

Commenting on the visible infighting, former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar said, “The high command should’ve acted in time. They should not have been so lenient when it comes to discipline in the party. The indiscipline should have been resolved very early.”

Former incharge of the Congress in Punjab, Harish Rawat, in an interview with News18, rejected that there are any significant differences. He said that the party will convince relatives of the candidates and leaders to withdraw in time and the mandate will be in favour of the Congress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.