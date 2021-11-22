Days Before Tripura Municipal Polls, Political Temperatures Soar as TMC, BJP Trade Barbs

Ahead of the municipal polls in Tripura on November 25, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are once again at daggers drawn. For the last several days, the political temperature in the state due to municipal polls has been soaring. The TMC had on Saturday alleged that its leader Babul Supriyo was heckled.

A major ruckus broke out outside the Agartala Police station on Sunday leading to the arrest of TMC youth president Sayoni Ghosh on charges of attempt to murder for allegedly threatening chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. She was granted bail by a court Monday.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who reached Tripura’s capital Agartala on Monday, was denied permission by the police to hold a rally. The police cited the law and order situation in the state, and political violence, as the reason behind the move.

“Democracy is under attack in Tripura," Banerjee said during a press conference today.

Dilip Ghosh, the BJP West Bengal President, defended Tripura Police action and alleged that TMC is disrupting the law and order situation in the state ahead of polls.

Commenting upon Sayoni Ghosh’s arrest under Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) after more than 3 hours of interrogation on Sunday over her ‘Khela Hobe Biplab Babu’ tweet, Ghosh said, “What makes you so daring to challenge a sitting chief minister. They thought that it was the Bengal police who would help them. I don’t know what will happen when the game starts in Tripura.”

Sayoni Ghosh has been granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in West Tripura.

Dilip Ghosh also commented on TMC’s prospects in Tripura civic polls. He said that Tripura residents will not give them an opportunity to get elected.

“TMC is disturbing the law and order situation here as their leaders are nervous ahead of polls in which they will lose,” he said.

Tripura has 334 municipal seats and TMC has fielded 51 candidates and is looking to win them.

