Days of Anti-people BJP-led government in Haryana Are Numbered, Says Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the countdown for the "anti-people" BJP government in Haryana has begun as people of the state have made up their minds to vote it out.He said the "false promises" made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been exposed before the people.Addressing a rally at Modern Mandi in Barwala town here to start the seventh phase of his 'Jan Kranti Yatra', Bhupinder Singh Hooda called on all Congress workers to start preparing for 2019 Haryana assembly elections."All sections of the society, including farmers, workers, traders and government employees, have been hit by the anti-people policies of the BJP," the former Haryana chief minister said.Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed that no person in Haryana is happy or safe as the state has become a hideout of criminals."The days of the anti-people BJP-led government in Haryana are numbered and the countdown has begun as people of the state have made up their minds to vote it out," he said."We had made Haryana number one in the country in development, but the BJP government has made us number one in crime against women through their incompetence," the Congress leader said.Expressing confidence about the Congress coming to power in Haryana next year, Bhupinder Singh Hooda warned criminals and anti-social elements of action unless they quit crime or the leave the state.Listing the work done in the state during his term, he said the Congress government had started the largest scholarship scheme in the country which benefitted more than 20 lakh students from the Scheduled Castes and Backward castes.He said his government added four new thermal power plants to speed up the pace of growth in the state and four cities were connected through the Delhi Metro.Hooda alleged that the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government was "not serious" about building the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal, which he said was critical to quench the thirst of Haryana's dry lands."We will not rest until we get our due share of water," he said.Speaking about the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) internal squabbles, he said the party's leaders and workers with clean image are welcome to join the Congress.Hooda said his family is connected to Hisar for the last three generations and he has tried to do all he could to ensure the district's development.The Congress government had built the Lala Lajpat Rai University for Animal Sciences in Hisar and a 1,200 MW thermal power plant in Khedar, besides creating a sub-division for Barwala, he said.It also built a four-lane highway to connect Hisar with Delhi and got approvals for the Hansi-Mehan railway line connecting the district with the national capital, he said.Bhupinder Singh Hooda also asked the party workers in Haryana to go all out to ensure the Congress' victory in the December 7 Rajasthan assembly elections."Our workers should reach every village in Rajasthan," he said."The BJP started its ascent from Rajasthan and this is where its descent would begin," he said.His son and Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, also targeted the BJP over high fuel prices.He said the BJP has been attacking the Congress' 70-year rule, but it has set some records of its own."The prices of petrol have never been this high in 70 years, the price of LPG has never been this high in 70 years, never have these many youth been unemployed (and) no government has ever spread as many lies in the past," Deepender Hooda said.