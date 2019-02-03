LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Days of 'Anti-people' TMC Govt in Bengal Numbered: Yogi Adityanath Lashes Out at CM Mamata

The UP chief minister who was scheduled to address the "Ganatantra Bachao Rally" at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district on Sunday could not attend the rally after permission was denied for his chopper to land near the venue.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
Days of 'Anti-people' TMC Govt in Bengal Numbered: Yogi Adityanath Lashes Out at CM Mamata
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Balurghat (WB): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lashed out at the "anti-people" Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule are "numbered".

Adityanath urged the leaders, who had attended the TMC's January 19 opposition rally in Kolkata, to introspect on how democratic rights were being scuttled by the state government.

The UP chief minister who was scheduled to address the "Ganatantra Bachao Rally" at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district Sunday could not attend the rally after permission was denied for his chopper to land near the venue.

"The TMC government didn't allow me to come and meet you all. That is why I had to resort to Digital India of Modi-ji to address you. This TMC government is anti-people, anti-democratic and have compromised with national security," Adityanath said, while addressing the rally via audio link.

The TMC government is afraid of the BJP as it very well knows that its days in Bengal are numbered, he said.

Alleging that the TMC government had tried to stop Durga Puja in West Bengal in order to pursue its appeasement policy, Adityanath urged BJP workers to fight hard in order to ensure that the party forms the next government in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee should remember that she can not misuse the government and its agencies in the state. It is shameful that government officials are acting as TMC cadres in the state," he said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
