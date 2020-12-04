News18 Logo

    1-MIN READ

    DDC Poll Candidate Shot at, Injured by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

    Jammu: Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the second phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections at Meen Sarkar Sambha in Jammu, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)

    Hesaid Ganaie was rushed to a hospital. Further details of the incident are awaited. Polling is underway for 33 DDC seats including 16 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division on Friday.

    Militants on Friday shot at and injured a candidate for the District Development Council (DDC)elections in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Aneesul Islam Ganaie was shot at by the militants in Kokernag area of Anantnag district around noon, a police official said.

