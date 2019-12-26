'Deal Struck at Gurugram Mall': After Quitting, JJP Vice President Spills the Beans on Haryana Alliance
JJP MLA and senior leader Ram Kumar Gautam also accused the Chautalas of not allowing anyone from their community to grow politically taller than them.
File photo of JJP chief Dushyant Chautala (PTI)
New Delhi: The post-poll alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) was apparently struck at Gurugram's Ambience Mall. The claim was made by JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam, who resigned as party's vice president on Wednesday.
At a press conference, Gautam said that he was pained to know that the deal was struck the Gurugram Mall. He also accused the Chautalas of not allowing anyone from their community to grow politically taller than them.
"The people and the region (Narnaund in Hisar district) would have been benefited had I been made a Minister. The Chautalas too would have made a bigger leap had he been elevated as a Minister, but now the game is all over," the said.
JJP spokesperson Deep Kamal Saharan, however, denied the 'Ambience Mall' claim, saying that it was all hearsay and Chautala had never been to the shopping mall post the election result.
The JJP had fielded Gautam in the October's assembly polls against BJP rival Capt Abhimanyu. Gautam has also remained a former MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The BJP had won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly and the JJP led by Dushyant had won 10 seats.
