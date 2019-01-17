English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Kolkata Rally, Mamata Sends Out a Warning and Prediction for BJP
The West Bengal CM said the BJP's seat count in the general elections will not cross more than 125.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally in Kolkata.
New Delhi: Raising the pitch for defeating the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the mega opposition rally being hosted by her Trinamool Congress on January 19 would sound the "death knell" for the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls and regional parties would be the deciding factor.
The firebrand CM also had a prediction for the BJP. She claimed that the BJP's seat count in the general elections will not cross more than 125. The number of seats that the state parties will win will be much more than the BJP's, she added.
"The federal parties, that is the regional parties, will be the deciding factor after the elections," she said.
"The rally will sound the death knell for BJP ... Obviously they (BJP) will not cross more than 125 seats," she said in reply to a question.
Banerjee also visited the Brigade Parade grounds to check arrangements for the rally.
Ending days of suspense, BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday confirmed her participation in the mega opposition rally. Mayawati said she will be sending senior party leader Satish Chandra Mishra to join the anti-BJP chorus in Kolkata.
The other leaders who confirmed their participation are: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Babulal Marandi of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, RLD Chief Ajit Singh, National Conference’s (NC) Farooq Abdullah, DMK President MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel.
Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana CM and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K Chandrashekar Rao (who is calling for a non-BJP and non-Congress front) and CPI are non-committal about their participation.
With BJP’s recent electoral defeats in three states, Mamata is looking forward to playing an important role in fighting the saffron brigade in general elections.
At present, the TMC has 34 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.
