Debacle Tune On, SP+ Leaders Make Next Move. How Will Akhilesh Retain Team Before Musical Chair of 2024?

The Samajwadi Party-led alliance may have increased their tally to 125 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly but cracks have started to open in the alliance post poll debacle. From allegations of selling tickets to sidelining Dalits and Muslims, voices from within the SP tie-up are enough to gauge that ‘all is not well’, even as the top leaders claim that their alliance will continue will next elections.

It seems that Akhilesh Yadav has a bigger challenge in hands before the next polls in 2024 — keeping the flock together. On Saturday, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s state president accused his leader Jayant Chaudhary and Akhilesh of behaving like ‘dictators’. While quitting, Masood Ahmad alleged that the SP-RLD alliance sold tickets.

He further said that the internal rift and the ‘supremo’ culture in the parties were the main reason why the alliance couldn’t win. Ahmad accused Akhilesh and Jayant of ignoring issues related to Muslims and Dalits. The allegations came after Jayant Chaudhary clarified that he will stay with the SP and will contest even the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, on Friday, there was rumours about SP’s smaller ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar meeting Amit Shah and top BJP leaders in Delhi. However, Rajbhar later rubbished the claims and stated that he was firmly with the SP alliance and was looking forward to contest next elections with the Samajwadi Party.

SBSP is a former BJP ally, while OP Rajbhar was made a minister in Yogi’s cabinet after saffron brigade’s victory in 2017. Rajbhar, however, left the BJP alliance in 2019 and later tied up with Akhilesh Yadav.

Mounting more trouble for SP, Akhilesh’s uncle uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav recently blamed the organisational structure of the SP for the debacle. He said that had the booth committees been formed before and tickets announced well in time, SP would have easily crossed the 300 mark and BJP would have been reduced to mere 100 seats.

After the election results, a kind of silent war has also been brewing between turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya and Mahan Dal chief Keshav Dev Maurya. Swami Prasad Maurya had lost election from Fazil Nagar seat of Kushinagar. The Mahan Dal chief had stated that over-confidence of alliance leaders led to their defeat. He has stated that his cadre was not utilized properly and also he had less number of seats in comparison to other alliance partners.

