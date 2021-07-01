'Debates, Dialogues Ended in Cong': After Dissenting 'G23' Leaders, Former Minister's Fresh Shot

Former Union Minister and Congress leader, Sushil Kumar Shinde, has expressed remorse saying the debates and dialogues have ended in the grand old party.

“Congress tradition of holding session on debates and dialogue has ended today. I feel sad about it. Introspection meetings are required. Our policies may be wrong, but to make them correct, such sessions are needed," said Shinde.

Reacting to this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “If Sushil Kumar Shinde has said something, party should discuss the issue as he is one of the senior-most Congress leaders and he has done so much for the party."

On Wednesday he also asserted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was stable and said there was no truth in the opposition’s propaganda of any “threat" to the ruling alliance. Raut’s remarks came a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation in state political circles over differences in the MVA government, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and rumours that the Sena is considering a patch-up with former ally BJP.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, “Everything is fine. There is no threat to the MVA government. There is no truth in the opposition’s propaganda of any threat to the government." Asked about the meeting between CM Thackeray and NCP president Pawar on Tuesday, Raut said they discussed the “prevailing political situation". “Two big leaders of the alliance – the chief minister and the main guiding force behind the government – met," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Raut said he also spoke to Pawar after the meeting. To a query on the central government’s package announced recently to stimulate the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Raut said, “I don’t think ordinary people are happy with this booster dose. There is no clarity from the government on people’s concerns over loss of livelihood, jobs and rising unemployment." Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of a package to support the pandemic-hit economy.

