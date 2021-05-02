Debra Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Debra Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

229. Debra (डेबरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Debra is part of 32. Ghatal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,33,848 eligible electors, of which 1,16,899 were male, 1,16,948 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Debra in 2021 is 1000.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,374 eligible electors, of which 1,07,613 were male, 1,04,761 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,265 eligible electors, of which 94,222 were male, 89,745 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Debra in 2016 was 413. In 2011, there were 298.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Selima Khatun (Bibi) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Jahangir Karim Sk of CPIM by a margin of 11,908 votes which was 6.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.96% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Radhakanta Maiti of TMC won in this seat defeating Sk. Sorab Hossein of CPIM by a margin of 8,813 votes which was 5.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.57% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 229. Debra Assembly segment of Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Debra are: Prankrishna Mondal (CPIM), Bharati Ghosh (BJP), Humayun Kabir (TMC), Dipankar Maity (SUCOIC), Sukanta Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.18%, while it was 92.69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 343 polling stations in 229. Debra constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 264. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

EXTENT:

229. Debra constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: CDB Debra. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Debra is 351 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Debra is: 22°24’13.3"N 87°35’02.0"E.

