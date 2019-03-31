Decision in Few Hours, Says Sheila Dikshit on Congress-AAP Alliance

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Sunday said that a decision on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party would be announced soon. The AAP has been seeking an alliance with the Congress in Delhi but the grand old party seemed not very keen on tying up with Delhi's ruling party."You will get to know about it (alliance with AAP) in a matter of few hours, by this evening or by tomorrow. There will be an official announcement," Sheila Dikshit was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Senior party leaders had earlier said though a "consensus has been reached" between the top leadership of both the parties, the two camps have so far been unable to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement.Sources said the AAP had two weeks ago made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while demanding five seats in the national capital. However, shortly after a meeting with Congress's top brass, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the Congress had refused to form an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and the two parties were not in talks with each other.Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar had stepped in to help Congress and AAP to stitch an alliance. However, his efforts turned futile. It was the second effort by Pawar. In mid-February, he had hosted a dinner for top opposition leaders at his house that brought Gandhi and Kejriwal to the same room.