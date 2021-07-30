Decision of Reservation in Medical Colleges Made for Electoral and Political Gain, Alleges BSP Chief Mayawati

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati has attacked the central government on the provision of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in MBBS and dental courses. The BSP chief claimed in a series of tweets on Friday that this decision appears to be made for political and electoral gain.

Mayawati tweeted, “Declaration of OBC quota in UG and PG seats of All-India Government Medical Colleges in the country is a very late step. If the central government had taken this decision in advance, they would have benefited a lot by now, but now people think this decision was taken for political interest.”

“Although the BSP has been continuously demanding to fill the backlog posts of SC, ST and OBC quota in government jobs for a long time, but the governments of other states, including the Centre and UP are constantly indifferent towards the real interest and welfare of these sections, which is very sad,” BSP chief tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that his government has decided to make reservations in medical courses under the All India Quota Scheme, which will benefit thousands of our youth every year.

It is expected that about 5,550 students will be benefitted from this decision. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the government is committed to provide proper reservation for both backward and EWS categories. This decision will benefit about 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduate courses every year. Similarly, about 550 EWS students in MBBS and 1,000 EWS students in post-graduation will also be benefitted every year.

This arrangement will be applicable from the current academic session 2021-22 for UG and PG medical/dental courses (MBBS/MD/MS/Diploma/BDS/MDS) under All India Quota.

