Decision on Cabinet Expansion or Rejig to be Taken Soon, Says Karnataka Congress Chief

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Decision on Cabinet Expansion or Rejig to be Taken Soon, Says Karnataka Congress Chief
Though Congress leaders on Wednesday were unable to reach a consensus on whether to go for a cabinet expansion by filling the three vacant posts or a reshuffle by asking a few ministers to step down and make way for the disgruntled lawmakers, CLP leader Siddaramaiah had Thursday indicated a reshuffle was on the cards.
File photo of Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao. (Twitter)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said a decision on a cabinet expansion or reshuffle in the state government will be taken at the earliest.
The Congress in Karnataka over the last two days had gone into a huddle to avert a potential crisis to the one-year-old HD Kumaraswamy ministry and discussed about a possible cabinet rejig to address the dissent within.
Of the total 34 ministerial positions in Karnataka, the Congress and the JD(S) have 22 and 12 ministers respectively.Currently three posts are vacant -- two from JD(S) and one from the Congress.
"Nothing on it (cabinet) till now, as the chief minister is in Delhi. Once he is back we will talk to him....I can't say anything more, it will be decided at the earliest," Rao told reporters here in response to a question.
During a series of meetings, Congress leaders, including general secretary K C Venugopal, deputed by the party high command, have discussed the reasons for the Lok Sabha poll drubbing, the need for the continuation of the coalition government and ways to end disgruntlement through cabinet rejig.
Party sources also said there were talks about first filling up three vacant posts and then going in for a reshuffle, if the need arises. Worries for the coalition, which has been rocked by dissidence, have multiplied after BJP's spectacular win with 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in its pocket, leaving a mere one seat each to the Congress and the JD(S), which, despite a joint fight, were swept away by the Modi wave.
Growing unrest within the party and threat by rebel MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi to quit Congress along with other MLAs also has worried the leadership, as it would trigger a number game in the assembly.
The talk about cabinet reshuffle or expansion has also given rise to number of aspirants within the party.
