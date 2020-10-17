Decision to Impose President's Rule in Bengal Will Be Taken as Per Constitution, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said imposition of President's Rule in West Bengal will be decided as per the Constitution and after taking into consideration a report from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In an exclusive interview to Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said, "I accept that the law and order situation is bad in West Bengal. As far as the Indian government is concerned in taking decisions to impose President’s Rule, we have to look at it through the Indian Constitution and after going through the report of Governor ‘sahab’.”

Shah's comments come in the aftermath of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Babul Supriyo demanding President’s Rule in the state.

"Their stand on this issue as political leaders is logically correct. The law and order situation is bad in Bengal," said Shah.

When asked if he was saying that the current situation is not conducive to impose President’s Rule in the state, Shah said, "No, I have not said that. All I said was there is nothing wrong in their demand."

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, political killings and false cases being slapped against opposition leaders, Shah said, “See, in West Bengal, the law and order situation has completely collapsed. Corruption is at its peak. There are bomb-making factories in every district. The situation is extremely bad and the violence is unprecedented. Such a situation is not there in any other state. Earlier, such violence used to happen in Kerala but even there the situation is now under control. The situation is alarming.”

Responding to Shah’s remarks, TMC Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said, “In their desperation to increase the 'death count', the BJP is now trying to pass off even a TB or cancer death as a 'political killing'. Why doesn't he first address the huge infighting in his Bengal unit? He should study the history of Bengal under the CPM to understand how far the state has come. The Trinamool is committed to peace and harmony. Maybe Amit Shah ji should direct his attention to UP and Gujarat. After all, 'political killings' is a subject he knows well."