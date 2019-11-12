Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Decision to Recommend President's Rule in Maharashtra Appears to be Taken in Haste: Ex-Solicitor General

"What was the rush that the governor only granted 24 hours to the party which emerged second in the polls. This is not fair to the people and also to the MLAs," he said.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 9:19 PM IST
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai on Friday.

New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari's decision to recommend President's Rule appears to be taken in haste and it frustrates the wish and mandate of the state's people, a former solicitor general said on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Mohan Parasaran, who was solicitor general for India during the UPA II regime, said "President's Rule is the last option and the governor should have given three days to the Shiv Sena to bring the letter of support for government formation in the state."

"What was the rush that the governor only granted 24 hours to the party which emerged second in the polls. This is not fair to the people and also to the MLAs," he told PTI.

The governor should have examined more options to install an elected government, Parasaran said.

"Imposition of President's Rule frustrates the wish and the mandate of the people," he said, adding that "the governor appears to have acted in quite a haste".

On Shiv Sena approaching the Supreme Court, Parasaran said, "Nobody can say what will happen in the court."

The senior advocate said the apex court has earlier acted in such a situation and gave the example of 2018 when there was similar situation in Karnataka and the top court had to interfere.

In the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the majority of 145 by 40 seats. The Shiv Sena, which was a BJP ally, garnered 56 seats. While the NCP had 54 seats and Congress had 44.

