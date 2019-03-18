Decisions About Bihar Cannot be Taken While Sitting in New Delhi: CPI(ML) Gen Sec Dipankar Bhattacharya

Impatience with the inability of opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar to resolve the thorny issueof seat-sharing came to the fore on Monday with the CPI(ML) asserting that decisions relating to the state " cannot betaken while sitting in New Delhi.""You cannot take a decision about Bihar by holding parleys in New Delhi. You have to be here, among the people of the state, to assess the situation on the ground and then take a realistic decision," CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya told a news channel.Bhattacharya made this remark in the backdrop of the "Mahagathbandhan" still working out seats for various constituents in the formation even though the NDA announced its formula long back and came out with details as to which seat the respective constituents BJP, JD(U) and LJP will contest on Sunday.He said "the stand of the Left is clear. Our primary objective is to defeat the NDA but for that, the Mahagathbandhan must leave at least six seats for the Left Front.Left parties had contested 20 out of 40 seats in the last general elections. We have already scaled down. It is now up to the Grand Alliance to decide as to whether it wants an electoral understanding with us or not."The Left Front which in Bihar comprises the CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) retains some pockets of influence despite much of its cadre having been dwindling over the years on account of the weakening of the communist movement across the world and mobilisation of rural masses along caste lines since the implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations.The "Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar formally acknowledges Congress, RJD, Upendra Kushwahas RLSP, Jitan Ram Manjhis HAM, Sharad Yadavs LJD and Mukesh Sahnis VIP as its constituents.Attempts are being made by Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav whose wife Ranjeet Ranjan is a Congress MP to seek entry into the formation though the same is being opposed by the RJD which had fielded him on its ticket five years ago but expelled him later on disciplinary grounds.Yadav has since floated an outfit Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and been trying to carve out a niche for himself.Sharing of seats in the Grand Alliance has been hampered by squabbles between smaller partners like the RLSP and the HAM with each party demanding a share that was bigger than what the other was to get.Sources in the "Mahagathbandhan" also say that things have reached an impasse on account of the Lalu Prasads RJD asking the Congress to be content with eight seats, but the latter making a "demand" of not less than 11.While leaving for the national capital on Monday for yet another round of talks with leaders within the party as well as partners in the coalition, BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha sought to refute such reports, claiming "we have made nodemands. Seat-sharing talks are making good progress.The elections have just begun. Wait for two-three days and you will come to know our formula as well as other details."Four of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar would go to polls in the first phase, notifications for which have been issued on Monday.