'Decisions by Rahul Gandhi or Guards; Need Congress Jodo Before Bharat Jodo' | Read Azad's Explosive Letter

The Congress is being run by a “new coterie of inexperienced sycophants” and should exercise “Congress jodo before going ahead with Bharat jodo” are some of the scathing revelations and observations made by veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday as he quit the Grand Old Party.

In a scathing letter, Azad blamed Rahul Gandhi for the destruction of the party and has alleged that proxies are propped up for the president’s post, who will only be a mere puppet. “Unfortunately, the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now proxies are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party. This experiment is doomed to fail because the party has been so comprehensively destroyed that the situation has become irretrievable. Moreover, the ‘chosen one’ would be nothing more than a puppet on a string.”

He said at the national level the Congress has conceded the political space available to the BJP and state level space to regional parties. “This all happened because the leadership in the past eight years has tried to foist a non-serious individual at the helm of the party,” he alleged without taking the name of Rahul Gandhi.

Azad alleged that in August 2020, when he and 22 other senior colleagues, including former Union Ministers and Chief Ministers wrote to Sonia Gandhi to flag the abysmal drift in the party, the “coterie” choose to “unleash its sycophants on us and got us attacked, vilified and humiliated in the most crude manner possible”.

Read the full text of the veteran leader’s resignation letter below:

Reacting to Azad’s resignation, the Congress on Friday called it “unfortunate” and termed the timing “awful”, saying it has come at a time when the party is engaged in combating the BJP on various issues. “Ghulam Nabi Azad was a senior leader of the Congress. It is saddening that when the party fighting against inflation and polarisation, he decided to quit. It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when the entire organisation is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment,” the Congress said.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad. “Contents of the letter are not factual, timing is awful,” he said.

