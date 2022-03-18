'Deeds like Raavan': Delhi Education Min Takes Dig at Gujarat's Move to Add Bhagwad Gita in School Syllabus

A day after the Gujarat government announced plans to introduce Bhagwad Gita in the school syllabus, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and State Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday welcomed the move and took a jibe at the leaders behind the decision, stating that they act like ‘Raavan’ and need to practice values of the scripture first.

Welcoming the move, he said, it is “definitely" a great step but “people who are introducing it need to practice the values of Gita first. Their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita," he was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

The statement came after the Gujarat government on Thursday announced in the legislative Assembly that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said, “the decision to introduce the values and principles enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum was in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by the Centre, which advocates the introduction of modern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems so that students feel proud of India’s rich and diverse culture."

Vaghani said people from all faiths have accepted the moral values and principles outlined in the ancient Hindu scripture. “Hence, we have decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 12. For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of ‘Sarvangi Shikshan’ (holistic education). From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language," he told reporters.

According to the ministry, activities such as prayers, shloka recitation, comprehension, drama, quiz, painting and elocution competitions will be organised by schools based on scriptures. Study material such as books and audio-video CDs will be provided to schools by the government, the minister added.

