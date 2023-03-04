Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing Adjourned to April 1

A court in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town deferred till April 1 the hearing of a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his request for permanent exemption from appearing.

Advocate Narayan Iyer, Gandhi’s counsel, said the application for permanent exemption has been placed before First Class Judicial Magistrate L C Wadikar.

Rajesh Kunte, a local functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 after listening to his speech in Thane’s Bhiwandi area, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has sought exemption from appearing on the grounds that he is a resident of Delhi and a Lok Sabha member and requested that whenever required, he be allowed to be represented by his lawyer in the hearing.

Advocate Nandu Phadke, who represented the complainant, informed the court on Saturday that they were ready for the hearing in the case, which will come up next on April 1.

Read all the Latest Politics News here