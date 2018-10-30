English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Defamation Cases Can’t Hide Truth’: Rahul Gandhi Targets MP CM Chouhan Over Vyapam Scam
Saying that it was Congress’ vision that developed cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore into global hubs of business, Gandhi said MP has all the potential of turning into the food processing hub of India.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Malwa-Nimar region.
Bhopal: Unfazed by the defamation suit filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday again accused the chief minister and his family of being involved in the Vyapam scam.
“Yesterday (Monday) he got really angry after I mentioned Vyapam scam in my speech and threatened to sue me for defamation. Let him file a defamation case. The whole of MP knows that the CM and his family were involved in the scam,” said Gandhi on the second day of his tour of the BJP stronghold of Malwa-Nimar in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.
Gandhi said Chouhan can file as many defamation cases as he wants but that won’t hide the truth that 50 lives were lost due to the Vyapam scam. CM Shivraj’s son Kartikeya had filed defamation suit against Gandhi on Tuesday, over his remarks dragging him into Panama Papers leak.
In defence, the Congress chief has said that he got “confused” between the Vyapam scam and the Panama Papers because BJP CMs are involved in so many scams.
After the elections, Gandhi promised, he would end corruption and the government would work to uplift farmers, labourers, dalits and small and medium enterprises.
Saying that it was Congress’ vision that developed cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore into global hubs of business, he said that MP has all the potential of turning into the food processing hub of India and the world.
He promised to bring Indore and Bhopal in the league of top cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore in five years. He met representatives of micro, medium and small enterprises in Indore.
Later speaking at a rally in Dhar, Gandhi underlined joblessness in MP, saying youths here are forced to migrate in search of jobs to other states. A packet of chips sells for Rs 5 but the farmers growing potato get only 50 paisa out of that, he claimed.
The Congress chief also highlighted recent attacks on migrant labourers of MP, UP and Bihar in Gujarat.
With an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Dalit votebank, Gandhi later in the evening visited Mhow, around 25km from Indore, the birthplace of Dalit icon Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and also paid floral tributes at his memorial.
Underlining the crucial role Dr Ambedkar played in drafting India’s Constitution, Gandhi alleged that it was now under attack in the country. The visiting leader cited examples of unceremonious removal of CBI director, dissent among Supreme Court judges, suicide of Dalit student Rohith Vemula and PM Modi’s silence on alleged rape of a woman by BJP MLA in Lucknow.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
