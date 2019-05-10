English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Defamation Complaint Filed Against Manoj Tiwari for Calling Slapping Incident of Arvind Kejriwal Staged
The complainant has also sought the prosecution of Tiwari and Khurana for alleged criminal conspiracy to defame AAP by terming the incident as 'staged' by Kejriwal.
File photo of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: An AAP volunteer has filed a criminal defamation complaint against BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Manoj Tiwari and spokesperson Harish Khurana for allegedly defaming him as one who assaulted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a poll rally.
The complainant has also sought the prosecution of Tiwari and Khurana for alleged criminal conspiracy to defame AAP by terming the incident as "staged" by Kejriwal.
The matter is listed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal for May 13.
In his complaint filed by advocate Mohd Irsad, Sushil Kumar accused Tiwari of making "false" and "frivolous" statements with the intention to "malign the image of the complainant and AAP amongst the electorate of Delhi".
"Accused number 1 (Tiwari) made an oral statement and accused number 2 (Khurana) made a written imputation on his Twitter account concerning the complainant and the AAP intending to harm the reputation of the complainant," the complaint said.
The chief minister was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red T-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him before being pulled off the vehicle during a roadshow in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Saturday.
The attacker was arrested and Delhi Police has filed an FIR under relevant sections.
If convicted, the accused may get a maximum two year jail term.
