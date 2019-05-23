Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Defeat in All Five Lok Sabha Seats in Uttarakhand Reduces Congress as a Non-entity in the Hilly State

According to reports, Congress was expecting to win at least one seat in the hilly state but the strong undercurrent in favour of Modi swept results for BJP.

Anupam Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 23, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Defeat in All Five Lok Sabha Seats in Uttarakhand Reduces Congress as a Non-entity in the Hilly State
File photo former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (PTI)
Dehradun: A day when BJP swept across regions, Uttarakhand had no different story to share. The saffron party won all five seats disappointing Congress contenders including former CM Harish Rawat.

Reacting to the developments, Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh dismissed possibilities of sabotage. He said, “I don’t understand what went wrong but I am certain there was no back stabbing.” Singh lost from Tehri parliamentary constituency.

According to reports, Congress was expecting to win at least one seat in the hilly state but the strong undercurrent in favour of Modi swept results for BJP.

In 2014 too, BJP had won all five seats. The average winning margin for BJP candidates crossed over two lakh votes in 2019.

Congress’ disappointment continued as former chief minister Harish Rawat lost from Nainital where he was pitted against BJP state president Ajay Bhatt. Rawat lost to Bhatt by a margin of 3 lakh votes.

Rawat blamed EVMs for his loss. “Otherwise what was the reason that I could not get votes even from the Congress strongholds,” he said to News18. Political experts feel that Rawat’s defeat will further weaken his position in the party. The octogenarian leader was so sure of his “strong” position that he even refused to hold a rally of any member from the Gandhi family in his constituency. Rawat was eyeing 2022 assembly polls but with the present loss, his plans look a constant dream.

Three years ago, it was Rawat whose ‘style’ of functioning as chief minister had led to major defection in the party. 10 legislators of Congress had then joined BJP.

Political analyst Sunil Pande says Congress failed to compensate the loss it faced from the exit of its top leadership. “BJP gained in a big way in 2017 polls and with the rout in this elections, Congress will be further weakened”.

With almost nonexistent cadre and grassroot level organisation, it will be a herculean task for Congress to take on the resurgent BJP in the coming days.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram