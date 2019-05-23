English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Defeat in All Five Lok Sabha Seats in Uttarakhand Reduces Congress as a Non-entity in the Hilly State
According to reports, Congress was expecting to win at least one seat in the hilly state but the strong undercurrent in favour of Modi swept results for BJP.
File photo former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat. (PTI)
Dehradun: A day when BJP swept across regions, Uttarakhand had no different story to share. The saffron party won all five seats disappointing Congress contenders including former CM Harish Rawat.
Reacting to the developments, Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh dismissed possibilities of sabotage. He said, “I don’t understand what went wrong but I am certain there was no back stabbing.” Singh lost from Tehri parliamentary constituency.
According to reports, Congress was expecting to win at least one seat in the hilly state but the strong undercurrent in favour of Modi swept results for BJP.
In 2014 too, BJP had won all five seats. The average winning margin for BJP candidates crossed over two lakh votes in 2019.
Congress’ disappointment continued as former chief minister Harish Rawat lost from Nainital where he was pitted against BJP state president Ajay Bhatt. Rawat lost to Bhatt by a margin of 3 lakh votes.
Rawat blamed EVMs for his loss. “Otherwise what was the reason that I could not get votes even from the Congress strongholds,” he said to News18. Political experts feel that Rawat’s defeat will further weaken his position in the party. The octogenarian leader was so sure of his “strong” position that he even refused to hold a rally of any member from the Gandhi family in his constituency. Rawat was eyeing 2022 assembly polls but with the present loss, his plans look a constant dream.
Three years ago, it was Rawat whose ‘style’ of functioning as chief minister had led to major defection in the party. 10 legislators of Congress had then joined BJP.
Political analyst Sunil Pande says Congress failed to compensate the loss it faced from the exit of its top leadership. “BJP gained in a big way in 2017 polls and with the rout in this elections, Congress will be further weakened”.
With almost nonexistent cadre and grassroot level organisation, it will be a herculean task for Congress to take on the resurgent BJP in the coming days.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Reacting to the developments, Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh dismissed possibilities of sabotage. He said, “I don’t understand what went wrong but I am certain there was no back stabbing.” Singh lost from Tehri parliamentary constituency.
According to reports, Congress was expecting to win at least one seat in the hilly state but the strong undercurrent in favour of Modi swept results for BJP.
In 2014 too, BJP had won all five seats. The average winning margin for BJP candidates crossed over two lakh votes in 2019.
Congress’ disappointment continued as former chief minister Harish Rawat lost from Nainital where he was pitted against BJP state president Ajay Bhatt. Rawat lost to Bhatt by a margin of 3 lakh votes.
Rawat blamed EVMs for his loss. “Otherwise what was the reason that I could not get votes even from the Congress strongholds,” he said to News18. Political experts feel that Rawat’s defeat will further weaken his position in the party. The octogenarian leader was so sure of his “strong” position that he even refused to hold a rally of any member from the Gandhi family in his constituency. Rawat was eyeing 2022 assembly polls but with the present loss, his plans look a constant dream.
Three years ago, it was Rawat whose ‘style’ of functioning as chief minister had led to major defection in the party. 10 legislators of Congress had then joined BJP.
Political analyst Sunil Pande says Congress failed to compensate the loss it faced from the exit of its top leadership. “BJP gained in a big way in 2017 polls and with the rout in this elections, Congress will be further weakened”.
With almost nonexistent cadre and grassroot level organisation, it will be a herculean task for Congress to take on the resurgent BJP in the coming days.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's 'Game of Thrones': Twitter Sums Up Lok Sabha Election Results 2019
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- Avengers Endgame’s Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America Have a Last Message for You
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results