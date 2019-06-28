'Defeat is Our Collective Responsibility': Resignations Pile Up in Congress as Leadership Crisis Intensifies

New Delhi: After a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress faces a leadership crisis with party chief Rahul Gandhi firm on stepping down from the post. On Friday, a number of leaders from several state units tendered their resignation, citing "collective responsibility".

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, party general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babaria, and Delhi Congress Working President Rajesh Lilothia resigned from their posts. Others who stepped down were Haryana Women Congress chief Sumitra Chouhan, General Secretary Netta P Sangma of Meghalaya, Secretary Virender Rathore, Chhattisgarh Secretary Anil Chaudhary, Madhya Pradesh Secretary Sudhir Chaudhary and Haryana Secretary Satyavir Yadav.

“Rahul Gandhi's firm decision to not withdraw his resignation as the Congress President morally does not permit me to continue. The defeat is our collective responsibility. Hence, I tender my resignation forthwith as Goa Congress President,” news agency ANI quoted Chodankar as saying.

The spate of resignations came a day after senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha stepped down from the post of chairperson of the All India Congress Committee’s legal human rights and RTI department.

In a series of tweets, Tankha had urged leaders to submit their resignations from party positions and give Rahul Gandhi "a free hand to choose his team".

The Delhi unit of the Congress on Friday also dissolved all its 280 block committees in the national capital. Former Chief Minister and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit took the decision hours after meeting Gandhi to discuss the reasons for the rout on all seven seats in Delhi.

The party has been embroiled in a crisis since Gandhi expressed his desire to step down from his post although the Congress Working Committee (CWC), in a meeting on May 25, turned down his proposal. While several leaders have called upon Gandhi to continue as party chief, the Wayanad MP has remained firm.

Remarks by senior leader M Veerappa Moily have further added to the speculation. On Friday, Moily said there is not even one per cent possibility of Gandhi continuing as party president.

Gandhi on Thursday said he took the decision to ensure accountability for the party’s Lok Sabha poll debacle and there was no question of going back on it. “I have resigned after taking full responsibility and ensuring accountability for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility," he had said.

But sources say Gandhi has privately expressed anger with many leaders who continue to stay on in their positions.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that he had offered to resign from the post of state Congress president after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.