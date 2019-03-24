English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Defeat Modi or Else He will be Prime Minister Forever, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Virtually seeking to stoke fears of an impending end of democracy in the country, Kejriwal alleged that the Modi government is "following" German dictator 'Adolf Hitler's tactics' to run the country.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday claimed that if the BJP forms the next government at the Centre, Narendra Modi will become prime minister of the country forever as there will be no election after the 2019 polls.
Virtually seeking to stoke fears of an impending end of democracy in the country, Kejriwal alleged that the Modi government is "following" German dictator "Adolf Hitler's tactics" to run the country.
While making the allegations, Kejriwal appealed to the people to ensure the defeat of the saffron party.
"Today, every patriot should have only one motive to stop the Modi government from coming back to power again at any cost... if they (BJP) come to power in 2019, he (Modi) will be the prime minister forever," he said.
If Modi becomes the prime minister again there will be no election in the country, warned Kejriwal.
He was speaking at a function to unveil a book "Vada Faramoshi", a compilation of replies under the Right to Information Act to queries on the Central government's works. The book was written by Neeraj Kumar, Sanjoy Basu and Shashi Shekhar.
The chief minister made the claim referring to the recent incident involving a "brutal" attack on the members of Muslim family in Gurgaon, and said the people from minority community were being "beaten up, harassed and murdered today without any fault".
"Today, anyone who questions the Modi government is labelled an 'anti-national'," he added.
The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will go to polls on May 12.
