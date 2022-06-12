Defeat No Deterrent: Indore's Elderly Businessman in Poll Fray Again Despite Losing Deposit 17 Times

Hope is the last thing that one loses, it is said, and a 62-year-old real estate businessman from Indore in Madhya Pradesh is perhaps on a mission to prove that. Despite having lost his security deposit 17 times earlier in different elections, the sexagenerian has filed his nomination paper for the mayoral elections in Indore scheduled next month.

In fact, the family of this businessman – Parmanand Tolani – with a non-political background is known for its unique tradition of contesting elections for two generations without any electoral victory and constantly losing deposits every time. Officials said that Tolani filed his nomination on Saturday as an independent candidate for the post of mayor in Indore Municipal Corporation, for which polling is to be held on July 6.

