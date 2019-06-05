Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Defeated by BJP's EVM Hacking, Party Sabotage, Says Congress Candidate in Odisha

BJP's Jual Oram won from Sundergarh defeating Sunita Biswal of the ruling BJD by over 2 lakh votes while George Tirkey finished third. There were eight candidates in the seat.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Defeated by BJP's EVM Hacking, Party Sabotage, Says Congress Candidate in Odisha
File photo of George Tirkey
Loading...

Rourkela (Odisha): The Congress candidate in Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat George Tirkey on Wednesday charged the BJP with hacking the EVM, and also accused some of his own party leaders of sabotage leading to his defeat in the polls.

Both the BJP and the Congress denied his allegations. BJP's Jual Oram won from Sundergarh defeating Sunita Biswal of the ruling BJD by over 2 lakh votes while Tirkey finished third. There were eight candidates in the seat.

"There was a big Modi wave in 2014 and BJP candidate Jual Oram could secure only 3.6 lakh votes. And this time, there was no such wave and Rourkela (BJP) MLA Dilip Ray also resigned from the party. Still Oram got above 5 lakh votes," Tirkey, a trade union leader, told reporters here. Tirkey, who was elected to the Odisha assembly in 2009 and 2014, alleged that the EVM was hacked by the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

"It (hacking of the EVMs) has happened here and I have informed it to the party. We will gherao the collector's office at Sundergarh," the Congress leader said.

He also blamed some leaders of his own party for his defeat.

"I lost, our other candidates also lost because of the sabotage by party members. These members were at all levels - from the booth to the PCC. I have brought this to the notice of the PCC," he claimed.

He threatened that he will not allow "these members" enter Sundergarh district if the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) does not take any action against them. Asked if he was blaming former chief minister and senior leader Hemananda Biswal, whose daughter Sunita was the BJD candidate, Tirkey refused to reveal any name.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Prabhat Mohapatra denied Tirkey's allegation of sabotage.

"Sabotage is a fashionable word. You may lose 2-3 per cent vote if there is a sabotage and not 10-15 per cent. And I have nothing to say about the EVM hacking as I am not aware of it," Mohapatra said.

BJP leader Dhiren Senapathy said, "Allegation of EVM hacking is not new. Whenever a candidate loses polls, he blames EVMs. When the whole country has rejected Rahul Gandhi's leadership, you blame it on the EVM."

Senapathy said Tirkey should accept the defeat gracefully instead of raising false charges.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram