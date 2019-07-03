Defections Only Through Resignation or Disqualification, Says Jagan Reddy

Amaravati: Taking a jibe at his predecessor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly telling lies and violating legislature procedures by bringing over YSR Congress leaders into his party fold, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday underscored the need to maintain decency and decorum in Assembly during its session.

Inaugurating a two-day training programme for newly-elected party MLAs and MLCs in Amaravathi, Reddy exhorted the former to prepare thoroughly on the subject and talk aptly in the house.

Taking a jibe at Naidu who, as leader of the house, had on several occasions not given him the chance to talk as opposition leader, Reddy said he will set a trend by conducting the House in a decent manner and not like the former leader who was a blot on the legislative procedures.

"I refused to suggestions made by our leaders to ask five TDP leaders to defect into the YSR Congress fold," Reddy said. "I will never do such things — defections have to be done either by resignation or by disqualification and be elected by people."