English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Defence Deal Pusher Rahul Gandhi Wants to be PM, Says Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley said Rahul Gandhi's former business partner, Ulrik Mcknight, had got offset defence contracts from French defence supplier Naval Group against Scorpene submarines in 2011 during the UPA rule.
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference at Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, May 4, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Attacking Rahul Gandhi on his former business partner allegedly acquiring defence offset contracts under the UPA regime, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the Congress President was "a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher and today aspires to be India's Prime Minister".
He asked Gandhi to tell the world how would he like to be judged given that he judged others -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale offsets -- "without any evidence".
"Rahul Gandhi made allegations in transactions cleared by the CAG and the Supreme Court. Over a company getting offset contracts, he attacked the person who was not connected to that company in any way. And here you are directly connected to a company getting offset contract in another defence deal," Jaitley said at a press conference.
"How would you like to be judged now given that you are judging others when there is no evidence," he asked.
Jaitley said Gandhi's former business partner, Ulrik Mcknight, at Backops Ltd in the UK had got offset defence contracts from French defence supplier Naval Group against Scorpene submarines in 2011 during the UPA rule.
He said Gandhi had a 65 per cent stake in Backops between 2003 and 2009, when it was wound up.
However, after that McKnight acquired offset contracts. He also went on and signed a contract with a Visakhapatnam-based firm for the supply of critical parts for the Scorpene subs' missiles, he said.
"Although Ulrik Mcknight is an American citizen, he is a member of the social gang of Rahul Gandhi," Jaitley claimed.
"It's story of a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher and today aspires to be India's Prime Minister. It's a serious charge," he said.
At a press conference on Saturday, Gandhi, responding to the charges and BJP leaders' attacks, said: "Please take any investigation you want and any action against me. I have no problem as I have not done anything wrong. But please also investigate Rafale."
He asked Gandhi to tell the world how would he like to be judged given that he judged others -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale offsets -- "without any evidence".
"Rahul Gandhi made allegations in transactions cleared by the CAG and the Supreme Court. Over a company getting offset contracts, he attacked the person who was not connected to that company in any way. And here you are directly connected to a company getting offset contract in another defence deal," Jaitley said at a press conference.
"How would you like to be judged now given that you are judging others when there is no evidence," he asked.
Jaitley said Gandhi's former business partner, Ulrik Mcknight, at Backops Ltd in the UK had got offset defence contracts from French defence supplier Naval Group against Scorpene submarines in 2011 during the UPA rule.
He said Gandhi had a 65 per cent stake in Backops between 2003 and 2009, when it was wound up.
However, after that McKnight acquired offset contracts. He also went on and signed a contract with a Visakhapatnam-based firm for the supply of critical parts for the Scorpene subs' missiles, he said.
"Although Ulrik Mcknight is an American citizen, he is a member of the social gang of Rahul Gandhi," Jaitley claimed.
"It's story of a man who aspired to be a defence deal pusher and today aspires to be India's Prime Minister. It's a serious charge," he said.
At a press conference on Saturday, Gandhi, responding to the charges and BJP leaders' attacks, said: "Please take any investigation you want and any action against me. I have no problem as I have not done anything wrong. But please also investigate Rafale."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Creator of Game of Thrones' Valyrian and Dothraki Explains the Science of Constructed Languages
- Cat-Walk, Literally: Feline Shows Up on Christian Dior Runway, Steals Show
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios - SRH In Best Position To Take 4th Spot
- Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
- Streaming Now: Fans Bring Lucifer Back, Tom Cruise Returns with Mission Impossible Fallout
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results