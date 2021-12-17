Defying Controversy, Uttarakhand Congress to Take Out Yatra on Gen Bipin Rawat's Name

The Congress on Friday said it will take out ‘Veer Gram Parakram Yatra’ across thousands of villages in Uttarakhand with an idea to recall the contributions of soldiers. Yatra will start from the ancestral village of Gen Bipin Rawat this month. This comes a day after the party kicked off a controversy by displaying a huge cut out of the country’s first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat at Rahul Gandhi’s rally here on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Congress campaign committee, Harish Rawat, told News18 on Friday that ‘Veer Gram Parakram Yatra’ will start from General Rawat’s ancestral village Sain in Uttarakhand. The yatra starts either on December 20 or 21, on the final day of General Rawat’s mourning who died in a helicopter crash on December 10 in Tamil Nadu. Congress plans to take yatra in maximum villages out of around 17,000 odd villages in the hill state.

However, the ruling BJP has targeted Rahul and Congress. Several BJP leaders have accused Congress of ‘politicising’ General Rawat’s name of political gains. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Congress leaders had accused the army repeatedly and even referred to General Rawat as a ‘goon’.

“And now they want to take out yatra in his (General’s) village. People know why they are doing this” Chief Minister noted.

Nonetheless, Congress poster boy Harish Rawat denied allegations. He said General Rawat’s was Uttarakhand pride and why a political party feels ‘unsecured’.

“Some individual or party cannot take away right from us to remember General Rawat. Congress never denied the right to anyone to hail (Mahatma) Gandhi even they had abused Gandhi” former chief minister Rawat said.

It is learnt, in Uttarakhand family members of serving soldiers, para-military forces and retired faujis play a crucial role in the elections. The state will go to the polls in the next few weeks.

