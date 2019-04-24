Defying Party Gag, Two BJP Legislators in Uttarakhand ‘Fight’ Openly

: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators in Uttarakhand have left the party embarrassed in the last few weeks. Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ and Deshraj Karnawal both from Haridwar district are flexing muscles since March this year and now things have gone out of hands of the senior party leaders. Champion is camping in New Delhi, meeting leaders with complaints against fellow legislator Karnwal who has moved Uttarakhand High Court against the supporters of Champion.It all started in March this year when Deshraj Karnawal who comes belongs to a schedule cast alleged that Champion was threatening his family with dire consequences.The roots of Champion's and Karnwal’s bitterness lies in the local politics of Haridwar. Both Karnawal and Champion had sought ticket from Haridwar parliamentary constituency for their wives, a request that party did not accept. Uttarakhand polled for five parliamentary seats in the first phase of polling on April 11.“Champion is trying to settle the score, his supporters made derogatory statements against me and my wife and I will ensure they are behind bars,” Karnwal told News18 after his wife filed a police complaint under the SC/ST atrocities act. Champion retorted that he will not spare ‘liar’ Karnwal who won assembly polls with his support.Karnawal for long has been associated with the schedule caste, schedule tribe cell of BJP while Champion joined saffron fold after rebelling from Congress just before the 2017 assembly polls. The duo has been political rivals in Haridwar’s district. But, now this rivalry has left party red-faced.“Legislators were clearly told to fall in line but the duo seems to be thinking that they are above the party. A committee has been formed to give a detailed report. If required we will throw (erring legislator) out of the party” Ajay Bhatt, state party president told News18 on Wednesday. In the 70 members house, BJP has 57 legislators.Interestingly, last week chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat intervened and tried to the “break ice” between the two. A photo was also released showing both legislators smiling. However hardly after four days, the truce broke.Meanwhile, the police are searching for the supporters of Champion who is camping in the national capital and meeting leaders. Champion believes a conspiracy is being hatched against him and “it was necessary to explain this to national leadership”. On the other hand, Karnawal has moved Uttarakhand High Court seeking action in a 12 years old case involving Champion and his supporters.