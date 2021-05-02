Deganga Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Deganga Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

120. Deganga (देगंगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Deganga is part of 17. Barasat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,426 eligible electors, of which 1,24,332 were male, 1,18,090 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Deganga in 2021 is 950.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,15,780 eligible electors, of which 1,12,395 were male, 1,03,382 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,792 eligible electors, of which 93,421 were male, 82,372 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Deganga in 2016 was 282. In 2011, there were 223.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rahima Mondal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Md. Hasanoor Jaman Chowdhury of AIFB by a margin of 25,990 votes which was 13.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. M. Nuruzzaman of TMC won in this seat defeating Dr. Mortoza Hossain of AIFB by a margin of 17,300 votes which was 10.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.39% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 120. Deganga Assembly segment of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Deganga are: Dipika Chattarjee (BJP), Md Hasanoor Jaman Chowdhury (AIFB), Rahima Mondal (TMC), Sattar Ali (BSP), Ajoy Sadhukhan (SUCOIC), Karim Ali (RSMP), Md Rafikul Islam (WPOI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.81%, while it was 90.3% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 332 polling stations in 120. Deganga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 246. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

EXTENT:

120. Deganga constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Kadambagachhi and Katra GPs of CDB Barasat-I, 2. Amulia, Berachampa-I, Berachampa-II, Chakla, Chaurasi, Hadipur Jhikra-I, Kalsur, Nur Nagar and Sohai-Shwetpur GPs of CDB Deganga. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Deganga is 178 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Deganga is: 22°43’45.1"N 88°38’41.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Deganga results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here