Deglur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (देगलूर): Sabne Subash Pirajirao of Shiv Sena Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Deglur (देगलूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
90. Deglur (देगलूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.68% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 10.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,91,654 eligible electors, of which 1,50,666 were male, 1,40,984 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 180 service voters had also registered to vote.
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,90,397 eligible electors, of which 1,49,504 were male, 1,40,893 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 180 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,53,801.
Deglur has an elector sex ratio of 935.74.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sabne Subhash Piraji of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8648 votes which was 5.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 39.18% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Antapurkar Raosaheb Alis Chandoba Jayanta of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6011 votes which was 3.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.56% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 90. Deglur Assembly segment of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Nanded Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.75%, while it was 61.07 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.25%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 90. Deglur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 329.
Extent: 90. Deglur constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Deglur Tehsil, Biloli Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Deglur is: 18.6156 77.6114.
