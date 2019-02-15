English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delay in Resolution of Kashmir Issue Wreaking Havoc in Valley: Separatists
Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik stated in a statement that the leadership of Kashmir regrets every killing on Kashmir's soil.
File photo of Kashmiri separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani (centre) and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (right).
Loading...
Srinagar: A day after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama, separatists on Friday said they "regret every killing" on Kashmir's soil.
Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik stated this in a statement without mentioning the suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.
"People and leadership of Kashmir regret every killing that happens on its soil," the statement said.
"The delay in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute... is wreaking havoc in Kashmir especially," they said.
"If killing and counter killings have to stop and if we really want peace in the region, we have to put an end to hostilities... engage and listen to the concerns of all three stakeholders and address them in the spirit of humanity and justice. Resolve the Kashmir dispute for all times," they added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik stated this in a statement without mentioning the suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.
"People and leadership of Kashmir regret every killing that happens on its soil," the statement said.
"The delay in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute... is wreaking havoc in Kashmir especially," they said.
"If killing and counter killings have to stop and if we really want peace in the region, we have to put an end to hostilities... engage and listen to the concerns of all three stakeholders and address them in the spirit of humanity and justice. Resolve the Kashmir dispute for all times," they added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Messi’s Young Fan From Afghanistan Appeals for Help After Threats from Taliban
- High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
- Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore
- Tata Tiago Reaches 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India
- You Can Buy a Porsche, But Not Common Sense: Boating School Trolls Man After Car Ends Up In Water
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results