Delay in Resolution of Kashmir Issue Wreaking Havoc in Valley: Separatists

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik stated in a statement that the leadership of Kashmir regrets every killing on Kashmir's soil.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
File photo of Kashmiri separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani (centre) and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (right).
Srinagar: A day after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama, separatists on Friday said they "regret every killing" on Kashmir's soil.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik stated this in a statement without mentioning the suicide attack by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"People and leadership of Kashmir regret every killing that happens on its soil," the statement said.

"The delay in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute... is wreaking havoc in Kashmir especially," they said.

"If killing and counter killings have to stop and if we really want peace in the region, we have to put an end to hostilities... engage and listen to the concerns of all three stakeholders and address them in the spirit of humanity and justice. Resolve the Kashmir dispute for all times," they added.

