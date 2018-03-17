English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi AAP Leadership to Talk to Punjab Leaders Miffed Over Kejriwal's Apology: Sisodia
Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann resigned as AAP's Punjab chief on Friday, a day after party convener Arvind Kejriwal apologised to a SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia for accusing him of being involved in the drug trade.
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. (File photo)
New Delhi: AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the party leadership will talk to state leaders, who are unhappy over Arvind Kejriwal's apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, to solve the issue.
"We fight for the people on streets. It is not our work to fight in court. However, we will fight for people in court," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said on the apology to Majithia.
"If we spend time in court, then how we will be able to spare time for the people?" he said.
In a surprising development, Kejriwal on Thursday tendered an apology for having levelled "unfounded" allegations against Majithia in connection with his involvement in drugs trade. The SAD leader later decided to withdraw a defamation case against the Delhi chief minister.
Miffed over his apology, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann resigned as AAP's Punjab chief on Friday.
Kejriwal's apology also drew flak from party's leaders and MLAs in Punjab, who said they were "stunned" by the move and "disappointed" as they were not kept in the "loop".
Also Watch
"We fight for the people on streets. It is not our work to fight in court. However, we will fight for people in court," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said on the apology to Majithia.
"If we spend time in court, then how we will be able to spare time for the people?" he said.
In a surprising development, Kejriwal on Thursday tendered an apology for having levelled "unfounded" allegations against Majithia in connection with his involvement in drugs trade. The SAD leader later decided to withdraw a defamation case against the Delhi chief minister.
Miffed over his apology, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann resigned as AAP's Punjab chief on Friday.
Kejriwal's apology also drew flak from party's leaders and MLAs in Punjab, who said they were "stunned" by the move and "disappointed" as they were not kept in the "loop".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nidahas Trophy: Shakib's Shocking Behaviour Spoils Bangladesh Victory
- Snapchat Loses $1.5 Billion In Single Day after Rihanna Calls Out Offensive Ad On App
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Kartik Aaryan Turns Heads in a Pawan Sachdeva Ensemble at AIFW AW '18; See Pics
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals