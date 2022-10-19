Delhi: AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand May Replace Rajendra Pal Gautam as Social Welfare Minister

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raaj Kumar Anand may take charge as new social welfare minister of Delhi, replacing Rajendra Pal Gautam who resigned from the post earlier this month after his involvement in a “conversion” event was highlighted by BJP leaders.

Sources said that Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is likely to send Patel Nagar MLA Raj Kumar Anand’s name to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Gautam, who was in charge of the social welfare portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, resigned from his post on October 9 amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion programme where Hindu deities were renounced by hundreds of people.

Gautam said that he resigned as minister as he did not want the Aam Aadmi Party to be in trouble because of him.

The BJP had alleged that anti-Hindu statements were made at the event, where thousands of people converted to Buddhism.

