Delhi ACB Books AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for Alleged Misuse of Funds

New Delhi: The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in poll-bound Delhi booked AAP MLA and Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday for alleged misuse of funds.

Officials said Khan allegedly misappropriated Waqf Board funds and conducted "irregular recruitment". An officer requesting anonymity said, "We have registered an FIR against him and are currently carrying related procedures. We are ascertaining the total amount of misappropriated funds and other irregularities he committed."

