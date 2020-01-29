English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi ACB Books AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for Alleged Misuse of Funds
Officials said that AAP MLA and Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan allegedly misappropriated Board funds and conducted 'irregular recruitment'.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.
New Delhi: The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in poll-bound Delhi booked AAP MLA and Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday for alleged misuse of funds.
Officials said Khan allegedly misappropriated Waqf Board funds and conducted "irregular recruitment". An officer requesting anonymity said, "We have registered an FIR against him and are currently carrying related procedures. We are ascertaining the total amount of misappropriated funds and other irregularities he committed."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neena Gupta in Quirky Post Requests Google to 'Reduce' Her Age
- Malnourished Lions from Sudan Zoo Get Life Saving Treatment after Viral Photos Cause Global Outrage
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10, Nadal vs Thiem LIVE Score and Updates: Rafa Takes 3rd Set to Stay Alive in Contest
- Apple HomePod is Finally in India; Hey Siri, Say Hello to The Amazon Echo Studio
- India Had a Big Role to Play in Apple’s Record Breaking Quarterly Revenues