Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Can A Voter Ask For VVPAT Slip Copy From Polling Officer

The voting for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. The dates for the Delhi legislative assembly election 2020 were announced by the Election Commission.

For years, Delhi has been a battleground for three major parties: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Congress (INC).

All the voters who are registered on the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 electoral roll are eligible to cast their vote to choose the candidate in their constituency.

To cast vote, every voter has to have their EPIC (Voter ID) and voter slip. Once you cast your vote, it is confirmed by the electronic voting machine (EVM) machine. There are often doubts on the mind of a voter such as if he/she can ask for a copy of VVPAT slip from a polling officer.

We try to provide answers to some common questions.

What is VVPAT

VVPAT is a machine that is used during elections to verify that the citizen’s vote has been correctly placed. VVPAT stands for Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail. It is placed in a transparent glass case, letting the voter to see the vote. It can only be accessed by the polling officials.

What is EVM VVPAT slip

After the voter casts his vote, the VVPAT machine gives instant feedback through a printed slip. This is known as EVM VVPAT slip. The VVPAT machine slip contains the name of the candidate and the corresponding election symbol. The slip is then visible for 7seconds, where a voter can confirm that the vote has been casted right. Later, this slip drops automatically in a sealed box.

Is it possible to ask For VVPAT Slip Copy From Polling Officer

The clear answer to the question will be ‘No’. There is no provision to hand over any copy of VVPAT to the voter.

However, there are a few exceptions. If a voter alleges that the paper slip generated by VVPAT has shown the name and the symbol of a candidate, other than what he/she has voted for, the presiding officer is bound to get a written declaration from the voter on the allegation. This provision comes under Rule 49MA of Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

In such a case, the voter is allowed to cast a test vote in the voting machine in the presence of officer and polling agents. If the allegation is found to be true, it has to be reported immediately to the returning officer, thus stopping further recording of votes in that voting machine.

However, if the allegation can’t be established, the test vote will not be counted, and a remark will be mentioned about the same.

