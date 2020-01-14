Take the pledge to vote

Kejriwal, All His Cabinet Colleagues to Seek Reelection from Their Existing Seats

It is the third time that Kejriwal would be fighting from the New Delhi seat. He fought for it in 2013 and 2015 polls as well.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 10:42 PM IST
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be contesting from the New Delhi assembly seat again with all his Cabinet colleagues seeking reelection from their existing seats.

It is the third time that Kejriwal would be fighting from the New Delhi seat. He fought for it in 2013 and 2015 polls as well.

As per the Aam Admi Party's list of its candidates for the 2020 Delhi assembly polls, Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia too would be seeking reelection from his existing seat of Patparganj assembly segment. The Delhi government's five other ministers too would be fighting for their existing seats.

Satyendra Jain who holds four portfolios, including Home and Health, will be recontesting from Shakur Basti while Labour Minister Gopal Rai will be fightimng for Babarpur seat again.

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Imran Hussain will contest from Ballimaran and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam from Seemapuri. Kailash Gahlot, who holds three portfolios, will contest from Najafgarh.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its list of 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls to be held next month. The voting for the 2020 Delhi assembly elections will take place on February 8. The result for the 70-member House will be declared on February 11.

