Delhi Assembly Election: A Look at the Number of Constituencies in 9 Districts

The voting in the Delhi Assembly Election will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Delhi Vidhan Sabha election on all 70 seats in Delhi will be held in a single phase. The term of the current Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The election notification for the Delhi Assembly Election will be issued on January 14. The last date of nomination of candidates in January 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The last assembly election in Delhi was held in 2015, which saw the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) win with a thumping majority in the assembly elections of Delhi.

Back in 2015, the AAP won 67 seats in the Delhi Assembly election while the BJP could only manage to win three. Congress which had been in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013 failed to open its account.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly was first constituted on March 7, 1952 under the Government of Part C States Act, 1951.

The Delhi Assembly constituencies fall under 9 districts North West, North, West, Central, South West, District New Delhi, South, East, North East.

Here are the districts and the constituencies under them:

North: Burari, Timarpur, Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur and Model Town

North West: Nerela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Mangol Puri and Rohini

West: Nangloi Jat, Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri

Central: Central: Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballmaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nahar, Moti Nagar

South West: Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Palam, Delhi Cantt and Rajinder Nagar

District New Delhi: New Delhi, Jangpura, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Greater Kailash, Okhla

South: Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Badarpur

East: Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxman Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shahadra

North East: Seema Puri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babrpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar

The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora revealed that a total of 1,46,92,136 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The election, to determine the ruling party at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, will see people cast their vote at 13,750 polling stations.

Revealing more details about the Delhi assembly polls, the Chief Election Commission revealed that around 90,000 officials will be deployed on poll duty for completing the election process successfully.

The key battle to win the Delhi assembly election will be between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

