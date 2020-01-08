Delhi Assembly Election: A Look at the Number of Constituencies in 9 Districts
The Delhi Assembly constituencies fall under 9 districts North West, North, West, Central, South West, District New Delhi, South, East, North East.
Representative image.
The voting in the Delhi Assembly Election will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Delhi Vidhan Sabha election on all 70 seats in Delhi will be held in a single phase. The term of the current Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.
The election notification for the Delhi Assembly Election will be issued on January 14. The last date of nomination of candidates in January 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.
The last assembly election in Delhi was held in 2015, which saw the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) win with a thumping majority in the assembly elections of Delhi.
Back in 2015, the AAP won 67 seats in the Delhi Assembly election while the BJP could only manage to win three. Congress which had been in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013 failed to open its account.
The Delhi Legislative Assembly was first constituted on March 7, 1952 under the Government of Part C States Act, 1951.
The Delhi Assembly constituencies fall under 9 districts North West, North, West, Central, South West, District New Delhi, South, East, North East.
Here are the districts and the constituencies under them:
North: Burari, Timarpur, Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur and Model Town
North West: Nerela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Mangol Puri and Rohini
West: Nangloi Jat, Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri
Central: Central: Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballmaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nahar, Moti Nagar
South West: Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Palam, Delhi Cantt and Rajinder Nagar
District New Delhi: New Delhi, Jangpura, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Greater Kailash, Okhla
South: Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Badarpur
East: Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxman Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shahadra
North East: Seema Puri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babrpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar
The Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora revealed that a total of 1,46,92,136 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The election, to determine the ruling party at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, will see people cast their vote at 13,750 polling stations.
Revealing more details about the Delhi assembly polls, the Chief Election Commission revealed that around 90,000 officials will be deployed on poll duty for completing the election process successfully.
The key battle to win the Delhi assembly election will be between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Loved Up Post for Rashami Desai Receives Flak from Her Fans
- Kartik Aaryan Surprises Paparazzi by Arriving in Auto Rickshaw at Film Producer's Office, See Pic
- Shruti Seth Not Impressed with Sidharth Shukla's Behaviour in Bigg Boss 13, Asks 'What the Hell Is This?'
- CES 2020: Ivanka Trump Keynote Addresses Workplace Evolution, Amid Boycott Calls
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us