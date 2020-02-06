Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Assembly Election: Amit Shah Anchors BJP's Campaign, Holds 35 Rallies

Amit Shah has held 47 election meetings that included 35 rallies and nine road shows. Besides, JP Nadda took part in around 40 meetings and road shows.

IANS

February 6, 2020, 10:10 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Election: Amit Shah Anchors BJP's Campaign, Holds 35 Rallies
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during an election campaign rally ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, at Seemapuri constituency in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held 35 rallies and nine road shows in the national capital in the last 13 days in an attempt to build support and draw votes for the saffron party candidates contesting the February 8 Assembly elections.

The campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections came to an end at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The BJP's election campaign was mainly anchored by Shah and newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Shah has held 47 election meetings that included 35 rallies and nine road shows. Besides, Nadda took part in around 40 meetings and road shows.

In the last leg of the campaign leading to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned for his party.

Modi, arguably the biggest crowd puller for the BJP, while targeting the Opposition, mainly Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, compiled a list of all major decision and action taken by his government during a public rally at CBD Ground in east Delhi's Karkardooma on Monday. He also took part in another rally in Dwarka on Tuesday.

In the last two weeks, the BJP's election campaign was completely taken over by Shah.

Between January 23 and February 6, Amit Shah campaigned for 13 days in Delhi, conducting a total of 47 election meetings, road shows and programmes.

Shah even went door-to-door for a day to seek votes and also addressed booth workers in Talkatora.

The BJP, latching on to the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests issue, also sought the services of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to collect votes.

Adityanath campaigned mostly in the Purvanchali-dominated areas of the national capital.

Besides, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also organised five election meetings while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was a part of nine such meets.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11.

