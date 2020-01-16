Delhi Assembly Election: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Files Nomination from Patparganj Constituency

Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday filed his nomination from the Patparganj constituency for the Delhi assembly elections, officials said.

"He filed the nomination around 2 PM," a senior poll official told PTI. Before filing his nomination, Sisodia took out a rally in which hundreds of AAP supporters took part.

Sisodia, the sitting Patparganj MLA, said the upcoming elections in Delhi would be based on the work done by the AAP government in the last five years.

The Delhi election is slated to be held on February 8.

