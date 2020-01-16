Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
Delhi Assembly Election: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Files Nomination from Patparganj Constituency

Manish Sisodia, the sitting Patparganj MLA, said the upcoming elections in Delhi would be based on the work done by the AAP government in the last five years.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 4:27 PM IST
File photo: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia cycles to his office from his residence on the first day of the odd-even scheme on Monday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday filed his nomination from the Patparganj constituency for the Delhi assembly elections, officials said.

"He filed the nomination around 2 PM," a senior poll official told PTI. Before filing his nomination, Sisodia took out a rally in which hundreds of AAP supporters took part.

Sisodia, the sitting Patparganj MLA, said the upcoming elections in Delhi would be based on the work done by the AAP government in the last five years.

The Delhi election is slated to be held on February 8.

