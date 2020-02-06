Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Date and Poll Timings

New Delhi: The polling for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 is scheduled on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The term of the present Delhi Assembly will end on February 22.

As the polling date approaches, political temperature in Delhi has begun to rise. Delhi is set to witness three-corned contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, got the better of both the BJP and the Congress. The AAP registered a landslide victory, securing 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP, which had gained an absolute majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, just won three seats, whereas the Congress even failed to open its account.

Even as the parties are leaving no stone unturned to form government in the national capital, the Election Commission is doing every bit to ensure improved voter participation.

The Election Commission has made available necessary information related to Delhi Assembly election 2020 on its website. Voters can check their constituency, name in the voter list and affidavits of the candidates.

Electors can also avail the facility of digital photo voter slips containing QR code. Those, who want to avail the QR code facility, will have to download Voter Helpline app, which can be found on Google Play Store as well as Apple app store.

The poll panel has also come up with postal ballot facility for absentee voters, which include PwD (person with disability) and senior citizens (above 80 years). Those who have registered as absentee voters will get to cast their ballot from their home.

Polling Date

Delhi will vote on February 8 to select their representatives. The polling is scheduled to be conducted in single phase across 70 Assembly constituencies.

Polling Time

The voting for Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be held from 8 am to 6 pm on February 8.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.