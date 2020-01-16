Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: February 8 to be Paid Holiday for Central Government Employees

In a move to encourage people to vote in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the central government has declared February 8 (Saturday) as a paid holiday in Delhi. The national capital will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

As per a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all government offices and industrial establishments will remain closed on February 8, 2020.

The Representation of the People Act, 1951, says that the polling date is a paid holiday for all eligible voters working in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment.

The tenure of the ongoing legislative assembly expires on February 22, 2020. Currently, the Model Code of Conduct is in effect in the capital.

Delhi assembly has 70 seats and a party or an alliance needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to form the government.

In the previous assembly polls of 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gained majority by winning 67 seats. The BJP had won only three seats. The Congress, which ruled the capital for nearly two decades, drew a blank.

The notification regarding the “closure” of government offices was read by Deputy Secretary of the Government of India, Juglal Singh. It said that the guidelines issued by the department might be followed by all central government offices, including “industrial establishments in the NCT Delhi”.

