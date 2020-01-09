Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Here is How You Can Cast Your Vote

The dates of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2020 have been declared and the model code of conduct for the upcoming Delhi State Assembly election has been imposed since January 14. The major players for this election include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress.

The voting for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly will be done in a single phase on February 8 and the results of the assembly election in Delhi will be announced on February 11.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won the majority and had formed the government. In order to vote in the upcoming, Delhi assembly election 2020, people should follow these steps and take the following measures:

• Ensure that you have a valid and error-free voter ID card

• Identify your polling booth in advance to avoid any confusion on the day of voting.

• Reach your nearest polling booth on the day of voting, which is February 8, Saturday.

• You can vote between 7am to 6pm on the day of polling

• On reaching the polling booth, you will be required to produce your voter ID card to cast your vote.

• After completing the procedure, you will be directed towards the Electronic Voter Machine (EVM). You will have to press the button against the name of the candidate or symbol of the party you want to vote for.

• After casting your vote on the EVM, the official on duty will put ink on your index finger. This ink is a mark that you have casted your vote.

Only Indian citizens and those who are above the age of 18 are the only one eligible to vote in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

