Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: How to Find Your Polling Booth

Voting in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 will be held on February 8. The results of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections will be declared on February 11. These assembly elections will see the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) battle it out for the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly.

The last Legislative Assembly Elections in Delhi were conducted in 2015. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. Of the total assembly seats, there are 58 general category seats and 12 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

As per the information given by the Election Commission, there are around 55,823 persons with disability (PwD) voters in Delhi.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) also came into effect after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the Delhi Assembly Election dates.

The last date of nomination of candidates for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls is January 21, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature for the assembly elections is January 24.

For the 1.46 crore eligible voters in the Delhi assembly elections, 13,750 polling booths have been arranged by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A voter can follow the steps below to find their polling booth for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020:

1. Visit the National Voters' Services Portal (NSVP) official website nvsp.in

2. Click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ option

3. Fill in the required details and press ‘search’

4. The electoral roll will appear with the constitutional details, including that of the applicable polling booth

Once a voter figures out their polling booth, they can use the Election Commission’s mobile application ‘Booth App’.

This application will give all the requisite information such as real-time vote collection and display of booth-wise voter data.

Although the app was tested in the by-elections of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, it will be implemented properly in the Delhi Assembly Elections for the first time.

One can also visit the chief election office's official website to get information regarding the Delhi election polling booths.

