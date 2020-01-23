Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Vote for AAP Even if You Support Congress, BJP, Says Kejriwal

Read More

Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today appealed to Delhiites, “especially Congress and BJP supporters”, to vote for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) even if they wish to continue supporting their party. “You can keep supporting your party, but please vote for AAP… we have done a lot for Delhi. If you vote for other parties, then all the work that we have done for Delhi’s schools and hospitals will be undone.”Kejriwal, who will hold more roadshows today, also clarified that his party had always been against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “AAP has always been against CAA… we have opposed it in Parliament, I have opposed it in every rally and interview that I have done. But I believe that Delhi elections will be fought on issues related to Delhi.”