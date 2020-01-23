Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Vote for AAP Even if You Support Congress, BJP, Says Kejriwal

Delhi's Political Dynasts | Wives, daughters, daughter-in-law, son and brother, all linked to politicians, are in the fray for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls with the Congress fielding the maximum number of political dynasts. The Congress' candidate from Kalkaji, Shivani Chopra, is the daughter of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra, while former Delhi Speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter Priyanka Singh is contesting from the R K Puram seat.
Kejriwal, who will hold more roadshows today, also clarified that his party had always been against the Citizenship Amendment Act. “AAP has always been against CAA… we have opposed it in Parliament, I have opposed it in every rally and interview that I have done. But I believe that Delhi elections will be fought on issues related to Delhi.”
Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor fired a fresh salvo at the BJP, daring Minister Amit Shah to "go ahead and try implementing" the CAA and NRC, which the latter had "audaciously announced to the nation". Kishor, national vice president of the JD(U), is helping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Assembly polls even though his own party, headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has tied up with the BJP.
Two independent candidates from Delhi's Okhla assembly constituency have raised objections on the nomination filed by Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi from the seat, following which poll authorities postponed scrutiny of his papers till Thursday morning, officials said. The objections have been raised by Asif Mohd Khan and Babar Riyaz, on the nominations filed by Parvez Hashmi and his covering candidate Shaila Hashmi on January 21. Read full report here.
AAP Candidates Among Richest in Fray | Candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) figure in the list of some of the richest in the fray for the Delhi Assembly elections, with its Mundka nominee Dharampal Lakra declaring assets of over Rs 292 crore, according to the affidavits filed before the poll officers. Other candidates in the list are AAP's incumbent MLA from RK Puram Pramila Tokas, who will again contest from the same seat, with declared assets of Rs 80 crore.
'Worked Like an Elder Son': Kejriwal | Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government did a lot for the people of the city in its five-year tenure but needed more time to complete the work pending for 70 years. "I have worked like an elder son in a family. It is the elder son who shoulders most of the responsibilities, takes care of everyone, gets the sister married manages all expenses etc. I have tried to do just that," Kejriwal said as cheers and claps rose to a crescendo. Read full story here.
AAP Against CAA: Kejriwal | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP has always been against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the party has opposed it in Parliament. "I have opposed it in every rally and interview that I have done. But I believe that Delhi elections will be fought on issues related to Delhi," he said adding that he is confident of the AAP winning a clear majority and breaking its record of 2015 polls.
'Support Them, But Vote for Us': Kejriwal | Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed the Delhiites to vote for the AAP irrespective of their support for other parties. "I appeal to all in Delhi, especially BJP and Congress supporters. You can keep supporting your party, but please vote for AAP We have done a lot for Delhi. If you vote for other parties then all the work that we have done for Delhi’s schools and hospitals will be undone," he said.
With a little over two weeks left for the crucial Delhi Assembly vote, chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be holding a series of roadshows starting from Matiala, Uttam Nagar and Vikaspuri in the morning. Later in the day, at around 4pm, Kejriwal will hold roadshows in Kalkaji and Tugalaqabad.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday made public the list of 39 star campaigners for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls with Kejriwal's name on the top.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta also figure in the list, which was submitted to the Delhi Chief Election Officer on Monday.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will also campaign in the Capital today in Matiala, Uttam Nagar and Nangloi Jatt.
-
20 Jan, 2020 | Ireland in West Indies IRE vs WI 138/1019.1 overs 140/111.0 oversWest Indies beat Ireland by 9 wickets
-
19 Jan, 2020 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 286/950.0 overs 289/347.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets
-
19 Jan, 2020 | Ireland in West Indies IRE vs WI 147/919.0 overs 16/12.1 oversMatch Abandoned
-
17 Jan, 2020 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 340/650.0 overs 304/1049.1 oversIndia beat Australia by 36 runs
-
16 - 20 Jan, 2020 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 499/9152.0 overs 209/1086.4 oversEngland beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs