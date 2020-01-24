LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Showcause Notice Issued to BJP's Kapil Mishra for 'India vs Pak' Remark

News18.com | January 24, 2020, 9:52 AM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: The Election Commission has sought a report from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on a tweet posted by Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kapil Mishra who had termed the anti-CAA protest sites in the national capital "mini-Pakistan" and said the upcoming assembly elections will be a contest "on Delhi roads between India and Pakistan".

In a series of provocative tweets, the BJP's candidate from Model Town also said Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi. He made no specific mention of the movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but sharply attacked the protest at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city.
Jan 24, 2020 9:50 am (IST)

Last week, the BJP named him as the candidate from Model Town in north Delhi, pitting him against his former colleague and two time AAP legislator Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Jan 24, 2020 9:44 am (IST)

Mishra's Bitter Parting with AAP | Former AAP leader Mishra, who was a close aide  to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had a bitter parting with both after he publicly accused Kejriwal of corruption. Even before his official exit from AAP, his attacks became more and more vitriolic against Kejriwal. Without any formal announcement, the 39-year-old even campaigned for BJP candidates in last year's national election. He joined the BJP in August. 

Jan 24, 2020 9:43 am (IST)

EC Seeks Report on Mishra's Tweet | After Mishra's tweet generated intense backlash, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on his controversial statements. Mishra in his tweets had further explained his tweets on Thursday and claimed that the protest against citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh is Pakistan sponsored. “Pakistan has entered Shaheen Bagh. Mini Pakistans are being created in Delhi. The Indian law is not followed in areas like Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh and Inderlok. Pakistani hooligans have captured the streets of Delhi,” Mishra said in his tweet posted in Hindi on Thursday. 

Jan 24, 2020 9:39 am (IST)

BJP Faces Backlash Over Kapil Mishra's Tweet | As the clock ticks in the countdown to the crucial Delhi assembly elections, candidates and political parties are embroiled in a verbal jostle, as they deliver passionate speeches and promises, that often come at the expense of vitriol and polarizing comments. The latest controversy ahead of the vote, is over a tweet posted by BJP candidate Kapil Mishra who likened the Delhi polls to a 'battle between India and Pakistan'. 

Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Showcause Notice Issued to BJP's Kapil Mishra for 'India vs Pak' Remark
File photo of Kapil Mishra. (Getty Images)

Mishra, who left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, said, "Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok."

"Pakistan rioters have encroached on the roads of Delhi (Pakistan ki entry Shaheen Bagh mein ho chuki hain. Delhi mein chhote chhote Pakistan Banaye ja rahe hain. Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Indralok mein desk ka kanoon nahi mana jaa raha hain. Pakistani dangayiyo ka Delhi ki sadko pe kabza)," he tweeted.

For over a month, hundred of people, primarily Muslim women, have been staging a protest at the Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi. "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8," Mishra said. "Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh and small pockets of Pakistan are being created in Delhi," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party had on Wednesday complained to the Chief Election Officer alleging wrongful acceptance of the nomination papers of Mishra by the Returning Officer.
