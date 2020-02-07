Delhi Elections LIVE: Day Before Voting, Manish Sisodia's Ex-OSD Held for Corruption

Event Highlights Key Candidates in Poll

Read More Delhi Elections LIVE: The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer, said to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.A senior CBI official said it arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav in a late-night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST. Feb 7, 2020 10:49 am (IST) Amid protests raging across the country against the CAA, NPR and NRC, the one at Shaheen Bagh surely has become a poll issue with the BJP cornering the AAP over it. While addressing poll rallies ahead of vote day, home minister Amit Shah alleged that the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh is a "joint venture" between the AAP and the Congress. He asserted that the "tukde tukde gang" would get a "shock" when the Delhi elections results are declared. Feb 7, 2020 10:36 am (IST) The Election Commission has appointed Vinod Zutshi, one of its former senior officials, as a special general observer for Delhi polls with immediate effect. The announcement came after the commission held a special review meeting with Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, and senior officers of the Delhi government to assess the status of poll preparedness. Feb 7, 2020 10:27 am (IST) BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday drew a sharp attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal saying that he has been "exposed" for his "false" promises and expressed confidence that the saffron party will win over 45 seats in the 70-member legislature. He also accused Kejriwal and the Congress of misleading Muslims, and fuelling violence under the garb of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. More than 130 centenarian voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 election and they will be treated "as a VIP" on the polling day. After physical verification, the number of centenarian voters was revised to 132 — 68 men and 64 women. The highest number of centenarians, 21, were found in West Delhi district and the lowest, 7, in New Delhi district. Feb 7, 2020 10:11 am (IST) A day before the Assembly elections in national capital of India, the BJP and AAP have locked horns in what could prove to be a turning point in the political graphs of either parties. Besides the two parties, there are also candidates fielded from other parties. Here are the key candidates in the fray. Feb 7, 2020 10:01 am (IST) Following the arrest of Manish Sisodia's former OSD in an alleged bribery case, BJP's Delhi unit slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi for "harbouring and exploiting" corrupt officials in Delhi. "Kejriwal has kept his silence," it said on Twitter. Feb 7, 2020 9:55 am (IST) Two days ahead of the polls, the CBI on Thursday arrested Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh. Sisodia on Friday took to Twitter to say that the officer must be given the "strictest punishment." However, he denied the claim that he is a serving OSD in his office as he had served him in 2015. Feb 7, 2020 9:49 am (IST) In the election, which will mainly be contested between the BJP, AAP and the Congress, the BSP has fielded 68 candidates. The JD(U) has also fielded two candidates from Sangam Vihar and Burari seats. THE LJP has fielded a candidate from Seemapuri, while the RJD has fieleded one candidate from Palam. Feb 7, 2020 9:46 am (IST) The Congress' campaign did not match the vigour of its opponents. The party jumped into action in the last few days of campaigning with former PM Manmohan Singh addressing a rally in Rajouri Garden on Tuesday while Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed public meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Feb 7, 2020 9:40 am (IST) On the other hand, AAP focused its campaign on development work done by its government. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has assured that the his government's 'free schemes' will continue if AAP is voted back to power. He addressed nearly 200 events that included road shows, public meetings and town halls. The AAP also held silent marches against the BJP in all 70 constituencies for three days to protest against BJP MP Parvesh Verma's "terrorist" remarks against the CM. Feb 7, 2020 9:38 am (IST) The BJP, which started the campaign with a focus on the development work done by the Centre for the national capital, took a sharp turn and made Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest in southeast Delhi, its main poll plank. The BJP till Wednesday had organised 5,239 campaigning events, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, co-convenor of the Delhi BJP's media team told PTI. Feb 7, 2020 9:36 am (IST) Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the final day of campaigning on Thursday witnessed all parties push for maximum voter reach, especially the BJP. Home minister Amit Shah on Friday took out three roadshows at Seelampur in north east Delhi, and Hari Nagar and Madipur in West Delhi. BJP president J P Nadda also took out two roadshows in Nangloi Jat and Mangolpuri in northwest Delhi while Deputy CM Manish Sisodia did a 'padayatra' (walk) in his Patparganj constituency in east Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sisodia took to Twitter on Friday to say that the official should be given the "strictest punishment."



The development comes just a day ahead of voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly. The BJP, AAP and Congress are locked in a triangular contest for the throne to the Capital. While the polls are a litmus test for the BJP since the outrage over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP hopes to repeat its 2015 magic.