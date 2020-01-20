Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Armed With 'Guarantee Card', Kejriwal to File Nomination Today

Event Highlights RJD to Contest on 4 Seats in Delhi

Read More Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination today for the New Delhi assembly seat. The process will be preceded by a roadshow after seeking the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir.The roadshow will go to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It will end near the Patel Chowk Metro station, it said Jan 20, 2020 11:02 am (IST) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has started his roadshow from Valmiki temple. After the roadshow, Kejriwal will file his nomination papers at SDM office, Jamnagar . The roadshow will go to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It will end near the Patel Chowk Metro station, it said नई दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक वाल्मीकि मंदिर से आम आदमी पार्टी के कई पड़ावों की शुरुआत हुई। 2013 में यहीं से हमने राजनीति साफ करने के लिए पहली बार झाड़ू उठाई थी। आज एक बार फिर भगवान वाल्मीकि के आशीर्वाद ले कर अपना नामांकन भरने जाऊंगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2020 Jan 20, 2020 9:31 am (IST) The BJP has accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of stalling the process of justice in the Nibhaya case and trying to save the convicts. The AAP government deliberately stalled informing the convicts in Nirbhaya case of their sentences for two years, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference here. The information was to be given in 2017, but it was given to the convicts only in 2019, Tiwari claimed. The Kejriwal government, after stalling the process of justice, is now trying to save the Nirbhaya convicts, he alleged. Jan 20, 2020 8:27 am (IST) No Competition from Congress, BJP: Sisodia | Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and depty CM Manish Sisodia said his party will win all the 70 seats in the February 8 assembly elections as there is no competition from either the Congress or the BJP. Sisodia said people can see the work done by the BJP and the Congress in the other states and if they compare it to that of the AAP, the two parties are not in competition with Delhi's ruling party. Sisodia said that it was evident from the statements made by the BJP leaders that they have surrendered before Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Jan 20, 2020 8:17 am (IST) Delhi Safai Karamchari Commission chairman and AAP leader Sant Lal Chawaria joined the BJP on Sunday in presence of the saffron party's national vice president Shyam Jaju. Chawaria, the national general secretary of Valmiki Mahapanchayat, is expected to be pitted seat against AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Seemapuri Assembly seat. Chawariya said that he was disenchanted by the AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, as his views and decisions were questioned in the party. Jan 20, 2020 8:17 am (IST) The RJD banking on presence of a sizeable number of Purvanchali voters in Delhi and would hope to open its account in the city with the help of its senior alliance partner. "We will give a good fight on all the four seats we are contesting," Jha said. Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said the alliance will help the Congress in its efforts of challenging the AAP and exuded confidence that his party would form government in Delhi. The Congress, which ruled the city for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, will for the first time go in the Assembly polls in Delhi in alliance with another party. Jan 20, 2020 8:14 am (IST) Lalu's RJD to Contest on 4 Seats in Delhi | Seeking to expand its footprint outside Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest on four Assembly seats in Delhi in alliance with the Congress Polling for the 70 member-Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but finally it was decided that the party would contest on four constituencies -- Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttamnagar, senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said. Jan 20, 2020 8:10 am (IST) AAP's Poll Promises | Noting that people are affected by basic services like electricity, water, education, and healthcare, Kejriwal vowed to continue the existing subsidies in these sectors. "Opposition parties are spreading rumours that these services will be terminated by March 2020, after the elections. This is a lie. "The manifesto will have a detailed set of promises addressing the issues of specific groups like advocates, teachers, students, workers, etc. separately," he said. "Those promises also will be implemented effectively in the coming five years as we fulfilled all our 70 promises made five years ago." The "guarantee card" also promises more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km. Jan 20, 2020 8:07 am (IST) Kejriwal's Roadshow Before Filing Nomination | Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will hold a roadshow after seeking the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir, the AAP said in a statement. The roadshow will go to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It will end near the Patel Chowk Metro station, it said. Kejriwal will file his nomination at SDM office in Jamnagar House. Jan 20, 2020 8:06 am (IST) Kejriwal to File Nomination Today | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat today. "I will file my nomination tomorrow. I will feel very good if you come to bless me," Kejriwal, who is also Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, said in a tweet. Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will hold a roadshow after seeking the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir, the AAP said in a statement. Jan 20, 2020 8:04 am (IST) Opposition Rebuffs Kejriwal's 'Guarantee Card' | Meanwhile, Opposition BJP and Congress dubbed AAP's 'guarantee card' a "jumla"(gimmick) and a "lie", saying the ruling party is staring at defeat in the February 8 assembly polls. "As the Aam Aadmi Party stares at defeat in the upcoming elections, it has come out with a 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' which is yet another jumla card to fool the people of Delhi and divert their attention from Kejriwal government's failures in the past five years," Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said. His BJP counterpart, Manoj Tiwari, accused Kejriwal of "lying" to the people after failing to fulfil his 70 promises made during the 2015 assembly elections in the national capital. Jan 20, 2020 8:02 am (IST) The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, to clean the Yamuna river, and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years. File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



