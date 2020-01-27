Delhi Elections LIVE Updates: BJP Ramps Up Attack on Kejriwal With Shaheen Bagh, 'Tukde Tukde' Taunts

Event Highlights Manoj Tiwari's Poll Promise

Nadda Jabs AAP

Shah Rakes up Shaheen Bagh Protest



Meanwhile, making the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh an election issue, Union home minister Amit Shah said voting for the BJP will prevent "thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh".

Read More Delhi Elections LIVE Updates: The BJP has scaled up its attack on Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on the national plank, with party chief JP Nadda saying the CM is now allowing the so-called “tukde-tukde gang” to be prosecuted. “They sought Kejriwal’s permission to prosecute this tukde-tukde gang but one year later, no permission was granted. Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India?” Nadda tweeted.Meanwhile, making the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh an election issue, Union home minister Amit Shah said voting for the BJP will prevent "thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh". Jan 27, 2020 10:21 am (IST) The Kejriwal government had "failed" and the people of Delhi were ready to support the saffron party with the slogan, "Bahut Ho Gaya Dilli Ka Nuksaan, Ab BJP Karegi Iska Samadhan" (Delhi has suffered a lot, the BJP will fix it now), Tiwari asserted."(Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal spent crores of rupees on advertisements for self-promotion but did not do anything to curb the pollution in Delhi. After coming to power, the BJP will install 60 smog towers to curb the pollution in Delhi," Shah said. Jan 27, 2020 10:20 am (IST) Manoj Tiwari Promises to Install Smog Towers | Holding a "Twitter Chaupal" for the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said his party will install 60 smog towers after coming to power in the national capital following the February 8 polls. Replying to the participants of the online "Chaupal", Tiwari blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for doing nothing to address the air pollution problem in Delhi. Jan 27, 2020 10:18 am (IST) Nadda Jabs AAP | BJP President JP Nadda trained guns at the Kejriwal government and accused it of shielding the anti-national elements who 'threatened India's sovereignty'. "They sought Kejriwal’s permission to prosecute this tukde tukde gang but one year later, till y’day, no permission was granted. Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India? Is it because acting against these anti-nationals will hurt his vote bank?." Nadda tweeted. Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ in JNU. They were threatening to violate India’s sovereignty. Law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in Jan 2019 were ready to file chargesheet. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 27, 2020 Jan 27, 2020 10:09 am (IST) Targeting the AAP and the Congress over issues like abrogation of Article 370, JNU, Ram temple and anti CAA protests, Shah alleged that the parties opposed to the BJP and Modi fear a backlash from their votebank. Addressing another election meeting earlier in Rohtas Nagar constituency, he asked the people, "Are you their votebank? Why do Rahul Baba and Kejriwal want to save Tukde Tukde gang that raised slogans for fragmentation of the country. They do this because of fear of their vote bank." The former BJP president also slammed Kejriwal government alleging the ruling AAP failed in fulfilling "all" its promises including construction of new schools and colleges, free wifi, installing of CCTV cameras, supplying clean water, reducing pollution, building roads and cleaning the Yamuna. Jan 27, 2020 10:02 am (IST) A large number of women have been holding a sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheenbagh in south east Delhi since mid December. The protest, supported by people from different fields including politicians, Bollywood actors and academicians, has emerged as a symbol of anti-CAA agitation in the country. "When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current (poll result) is felt at Shaheen Bagh," the BJP leader said.. The BJP, seeking to come into power in Delhi after two decades, has brought the CAA at the centre stage of its campaigning for February 8 polls, with Shah and other BJP leaders hitting out at Kejriwal and Gandhi over the issue in meetings after meetings. Kejriwal has said the BJP wants to give citizenship to Pakistanis, the Home Minister claimed and asked the people "shouldn't Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists who witnessed their women being raped, lost their properties in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and who came to India over the past 70 years be given citizenship of this country." Jan 27, 2020 9:57 am (IST) Voting for the BJP in Delhi polls will prevent "thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an election meeting on Sunday. Shah attacked the opposition leaders including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues and asserted that only PM Modi can ensure safety and security of the country. Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Babarpur constituency, he said, "Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh." Jan 27, 2020 9:43 am (IST) Amit Shah Attacks Kejriwal | Taking on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not implementing the central government’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme in the capital, Shah said Delhiites suffering in the lack of the healthcare scheme. “If anyone falls sick in Delhi and can’t afford hospital treatment, the family believes in dying a slow death as it cannot afford the treatment cost. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given affordable and free treatment to seven crore people under the Ayushman Bharat scheme…but people in Babarpur and other parts of the city are not getting its benefits as the Kejriwal government has refused to implement the scheme,” said Shah, requesting people to vote for the BJP in the February 8 polls. Jan 27, 2020 9:41 am (IST) Will Make Delhi World-class City: Amit Shah | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is leading BJP’s poll campaign in New Delhi ahead of assembly elections next month, on Sunday promised to make the capital “a world-class city” if BJP is elected to power, adding that people can hold him accountable by “pulling his ears” if he does not live up to his claim.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections, at Matiala constituency in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)



Shah attacked the opposition leaders including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues and asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure safety and security of the country.



Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Babarpur constituency, he said, "Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh."



A large number of women have been holding a sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheenbagh in south east Delhi since mid December.



The protest, supported by people from different fields including politicians, Bollywood actors and academicians, has emerged as a symbol of anti-CAA agitation in the country.



"When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current (poll result) is felt at Shaheen Bagh," the BJP leader said..



The BJP, seeking to come into power in Delhi after two decades, has brought the CAA at the centre stage of its campaigning for February 8 polls, with Shah and other BJP leaders hitting out at Kejriwal and Gandhi over the issue in meetings after meetings. Kejriwal has said the BJP wants to give citizenship to Pakistanis, the Home Minister claimed and asked the people "shouldn't Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists who witnessed their women being raped, lost their properties in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and who came to India over the past 70 years be given citizenship of this country."



Targeting the AAP and the Congress over issues like abrogation of Article 370, JNU, Ram temple and anti CAA protests, Shah alleged that the parties opposed to the BJP and Modi fear a backlash from their votebank.



Addressing another election meeting earlier in Rohtas Nagar constituency, he asked the people, "Are you their votebank? Why do Rahul Baba and Kejriwal want to save Tukde Tukde gang that raised slogans for fragmentation of the country. They do this because of fear of their vote bank."



The former BJP president also slammed Kejriwal government alleging the ruling AAP failed in fulfilling "all" its promises including construction of new schools and colleges, free wifi, installing of CCTV cameras, supplying clean water, reducing pollution, building roads and cleaning the Yamuna.



"If there was a survey of lying and making false promises, Kejriwal government would top it," he said.



Shah promised that if voted to power in Delhi, the BJP will ensure two-room houses to city's slum dwellers in five years.



The results of Delhi Assembly polls for 70 seats will be declared on February 11.